Create a jersey for Griffins’ 80s night promotion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are giving fans a chance to design the uniforms the team wears on the ice for a night.

Fans can create an alternate jersey design to be worn for the team’s “80s Fauxback Theme Night” on Jan. 12. The team will wear its signature red shorts and helmets with the alternate jerseys.

The winner will receive a personalized jersey of their design and tickets to the game that they will be worn.

Submissions will be accepted through 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. For full rules and more information on how to enter a design, visit Uni Watch’s website. Fan voting will be open on Aug. 17, 18, 21 and 22 with the top three vote-getters on each day becoming finalists the Griffins will choose from.

The winner will be announced on Aug. 25 on the Griffins’ social media and Uni Watch.

