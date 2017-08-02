Ed. Secretary Betsy DeVos visits hometown of Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited her hometown of Holland Wednesday as part of her first public trip back to West Michigan since taking office.
DeVos spent time reading to children at the DeGraaf Nature Center, which is where she used to spend time while growing up.
DeVos talked about the importance of reading and avoiding the “summer slide” this time of year. She also shared what she hopes to take back to Washington from events like this.
“Local communities are really best equipped to address the needs of children at the local level. And part of the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act involves states putting forward plans that we hope will engage the local communities in a whole new way,” DeVos said.
DeVos began her visit Tuesday with stops at the Van Andel Education Institute and the Grand Rapids Community College.
She also sat down with political reporter Rick Albin for an exclusive interview about her new role. Hear the entire interview Sunday at 10 a.m. on WOOD TV8 during “To The Point.”
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in Grand Rapids
