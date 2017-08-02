Gorgeous and mess-free countertops for your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This holiday season, you may be planning to invite friends or family over to your house for festive get together. However, accidents sometimes happen. From spilled wine to stains on the counter, your home can go through a lot. Rachael headed to the Cambria Gallery to get messy! Check out the video above where the focus is on countertops. There are gorgeous options that have easy maintenance and cleaning.

The public is invited to come check out the Cambria Gallery presented by Lakeside Surfaces. If you’re interested in learning more about Cambria or want to get an estimate for your home, you can head to their website to make an appointment online.

Kentwood Showroom

3792 29th St. SE 49512

P: 231-246-2220

