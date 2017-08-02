Kalamazoo man killed in workplace explosion ID’d

Related Coverage KDPS: Kalamazoo man killed in workplace explosion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a Kalamazoo man that died Tuesday in what police described as a small explosion at his workplace.

Christopher Murdock, 45, died Tuesday after suffering severe traumatic injuries in the explosion. The incident took place around 2:28 p.m. on the 2200 block of Palmer Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, but police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8894 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

