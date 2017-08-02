Kent County deputies seek man in 2-state crime spree

Related Coverage Police searching for suspect in GR bank robbery

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man allegedly involved in a crime spree spanning two states.

Jacob Abraham Savickas, 33, is wanted in connection to six unarmed robberies in as many days, starting July 26. Authorities say he may also be involved in crimes that happened Wednesday morning in Walker and Grand Rapids.

The sheriff’s office believes the crimes will continue and potentially escalate until Savickas is found and arrested.

The unarmed robberies took place at the following locations:

July 26: J & H Mobil at 4404 Clyde Park Ave., Wyoming

July 27: Admiral gas station, 194 S. Main Street NE, Cedar Springs

July 27: Marathon gas station, W. Western Avenue, South Bend, IN

July 27: Low Bob’s 4505 N. Ameritech Dr., South Bend, IN

July 28: Beacon Credit Union, 820 North Broadway, Peru, IN

Aug. 1: Next Door Food Store, 4616 Alpine Ave. NW, Alpine Township

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for Savickas for absconding parole, larceny from a person and fleeing and eluding.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen driving a dark blue or possibly purple 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue 4D with the Michigan license plate of DNL1257.

The vehicle description is similar to a car seen at the scene of an unarmed bank robbery in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. Kent County Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said it’s a possibility Savickas is the suspect in that case, but police say they cannot confirm it.

“We look at it from every angle and that’s certainly one angle that we will look (at). To do your due diligence, we will be looking into similar robberies, maybe there’s a connection, absolutely,” said Sgt. Catherine Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

