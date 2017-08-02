Kzoo Co. searching for mosquitoes carrying Zika virus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is keeping an eye out for mosquitoes known to carry the Zika virus until the end of summer.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is participating in a mosquito surveillance program to ensure insects carrying the virus aren’t in West Michigan. Traps were set at five locations throughout the county in June searching for the Asian tiger mosquito, the species most known to carry the virus.

According to a department release, southern Michigan is in the trail of potential migration of the insect. However, none have been found to this point.

In addition to trapping the mosquitoes, Kalamazoo County is identifying what type of insects it is capturing to the Centers for Disease Control and giving citizens information on preventing mosquito bites, diseases and habitat control.

For more information, contact the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department-Environmental Health Unite at 269.373.5210.

