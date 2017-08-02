Man suspected in dozens of break-ins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of breaking into about a dozen homes in Kent County was listed as a parole absconder at the time of the crimes.

Corey VanSuilichem, 32, faces three counts of first-degree home invasion for allegedly breaking into homes between the Bostwick Lake area and Grandville.

Authorities say he may have broken into as many as 11 homes in the Rockford area.

State records show VanSuilichem previously served nine years of a maximum 20-year sentence in a state prison for three counts of home invasion and a count of larceny from a vehicle.

He also has prior convictions for breaking and entering, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house and misdemeanor domestic violence.

