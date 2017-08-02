Photos: Retro Futura: HOT 80s Rewind

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Howard Jones, the English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina performed at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
