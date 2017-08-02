Photos: Retro Futura: HOT 80s Rewind

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

105.3 Hot FM and Metro Health hosted a 80s theme night charity event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 1, 2017. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)