Police ID victims in Holland Civic Center floor collapse

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed and the other who was hurt after a floor collapsed at the Holland Civic Center Tuesday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says 38-year-old Ruben Gomez-Vazques, of Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead after part of the second floor collapsed at the Holland Civic Center, which is undergoing renovations.

Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez, 41, was injured during the incident. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released.

At this point, Holland police say they are investigating the incident as a fatal workplace accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was called in to investigate. It appears that the two were demolishing a portion of the cement floor on the second level when it collapsed.

Both men were employed by X-treme Demolition, Inc., which is subcontracted by GO Construction. GO Construction is the general contractor hired by the City of Holland for the construction project.

The project has been underway since the spring and spans four square blocks between 8th and 9th streets. It includes expansion and improvements to the Farmers Market and gym renovations. The north hall is also being expanded to provide year-round indoor market space and more recreation space.

On Wednesday, GO Construction released the following statement regarding the incident:

“A tragic accident involving employees of a subcontracted demolition firm occurred at our Holland Civic Center job site Tuesday, Aug. 1. We are devastated about what happened. We would like to express our deepest sympathies and keep everyone involved in our prayers. We remain grateful to the first responders for their efforts and for the support received from the City of Holland’s public safety officials. At this time the site has been secured and the project has been halted while we cooperate with officials investigating this matter. Due to the sensitivities of this situation we do not intend to provide additional comment and thank you in advance for respecting the privacy of the employees and families involved in this devastating matter.”

