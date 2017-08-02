Police searching for suspect in GR bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a bank on Plainfield Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the suspect could be connected to other robberies. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Plainfield Avenue near I-96.

A description of the suspect and further details of the robbery have not been made available yet.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8 newscasts as information becomes available.

