Trump approves Snyder’s disaster declaration request

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A major disaster area has been declared for four Michigan counties by President Donald Trump because of flood damage.

The affected counties include Bay, Gladwin, Isabella and Midland, as well as the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe in Isabella County. The counties experienced major flooding due to severe storms in June resulting in major damage.

With Trump’s declaration, communities throughout the state can participate in hazard mitigation assistance programs to reduce long-term risks from natural hazards.

The presidential declaration does not include assistance for costs incurred by the state and local governments for public facilities and infrastructure. Michigan’s Disaster Emergency Contingency Fund has been opened by Gov. Rick Snyder, allowing eligible local governments to apply for assistance grants up to $100,000 or 10 percent of the previous year’s operating budget.

