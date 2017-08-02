Walker PD seek McDonald’s attempted robbery suspect

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police are investigating after an attempted robbery at a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 2652 Alpine Avenue NW.

Walker police said the suspect tried to steal money while at the drive-thru window. No weapon was seen and the suspect wasn’t able to get away with any cash.

Police say the suspect is in his 30s. He was last seen driving southbound on Alpine Avenue in a dark blue car, possibly a Dodge Stratus.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6887 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

