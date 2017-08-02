Welcoming Medal of Honor recipient home

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A South Haven native is returning home after receiving the United States’ highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, earlier this week.

Retired U.S. Army Spc. 5 James McCloughan, 71, is expected to arrive at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday.

A surprise will be waiting for McCloughan when he gets off the plane: A welcome home party has been planned for him. Organizers say they want as many people at the airport as possible.

At the White House Monday, President Donald Trump presented McCloughan with the Medal of Honor for saving more than 10 lives in Vietnam in May 1969. McCloughan told 24 Hour News 8 after the ceremony that he will strive to be a “caretaker” of the symbol for the men with whom he served.

McCloughan was injured three times while his company took heavy fire for two days at the Battle of Nui Yon Hill, but when told to take the next helicopter out, he refused. He was the only medic left and he didn’t want to leave the soldiers he knew would need him.

He never got a big welcome home when he returned home nearly 50 years ago — the Vietnam War was contentious and veterans rarely received recognition.

Organizers of today’s event hope to rectify that. In addition to the gathering at the airport, there are plans for a motorcade to escort McCloughan home to South Haven, where he is well known as a longtime teacher and coach.

==24 Hour News 8 will be there as McCloughan arrives home. Stay with us all evening for continuing coverage.==

James McCloughan receives Medal of Honor View as list View as gallery Open Gallery President Donald Trump walks in with retired Army medic James McCloughan before bestowing McCloughan the nation's highest military honor the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2017. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Donald Trump, right, speaks before bestowing the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, to retired Army medic James McCloughan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 31, 2017, at Washington. McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of members of his platoon nearly 50 years ago in the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. 