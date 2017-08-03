1st significant rain since mid-July likely this weekend





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday’s hit and mostly miss showers didn’t put much of a dent in the overall dry pattern across West Michigan. The lucky spots were mostly in Montcalm County and southeastern part of the state.

Since July 1, Grand Rapids rainfall deficit is approaching three inches. It’s amazing how close the heavy, even flooding, rains fell to us.

30 day rainfall departure from average July rainfall vs average

We haven’t received any significant rain in the past 20 days in Grand Rapids. A deepening area of low pressure will move into Michigan Friday that will provide us with the first widespread chance of rain in over a half month.

Northern plains storm will move into Michigan Friday Rainfall Futurecast

Once the storm moves out of Michigan, we will have several more chances of rain as a wetter pattern sets up across the Great Lakes as indicated by the Storm Team 8 Forecast.

Storm Team 8 Day Forecast Model forecast rainfall through weekend

Hopefully you are the recipient of lawn and garden quenching rain in the coming days.

