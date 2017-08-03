2 teens injured in head-on crash in Calhoun Co.

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens were injured in a head-on crash in Calhoun County Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on M-66 near Taylor Trace in Pennfield Township, north of Battle Creek.

Inside one of the vehicles, a red Ford Taurus, the driver and three passengers were trapped and extricated from the vehicle.

A 13-year-old girl was flown by Air Care to the hospital. Another 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown. The driver and a backseat passenger had minor injuries.

The two people inside the other vehicle, a silver Chevy Trailblazer, had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

