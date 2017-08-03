Authorities to update case of slain Sgt. Collin Rose

Watch the 2 p.m. news conference live here on woodtv.com.

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to update their investigation into the deadly shooting of Kalamazoo County native Sgt. Collin Rose.

The Wayne State University officer was murdered in November. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said before the shooting, Rose had radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles, and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike near campus.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Rose with a gunshot wound to the head. He died the next day.

In March, police said DNA of the man who shot two Detroit police officers matched DNA found at the scene where Rose was shot. However, police have never announced charges against the suspect, Raymond Durham, for Rose’s murder.

Durham’s attorney has said her client “appears to be somewhat delusional.”

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt and Craig are all expected to take part in the 2 p.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Rose, a five-year veteran of the university’s police force, was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Rose, a Ferris State University alumnus, graduated from Gull Lake High School in 2006. The 29-year-old took his first job in law enforcement as an officer in the Kalamazoo County village of Richland.

