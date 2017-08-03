Authorities to update case of slain Sgt. Collin Rose

collin rose
This undated photo provided by Wayne State University shows university police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (MJ Murawka/Wayne State University via AP)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to update their investigation into the deadly shooting of Kalamazoo County native Sgt. Collin Rose.

The Wayne State University officer was murdered in November. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said before the shooting, Rose had radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles, and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike near campus.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Rose with a gunshot wound to the head. He died the next day.

Police officers comfort each other outside Ford Field as they pay their respects to fallen Wayne State University Police K-9 Officer Collin Rose, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Detroit. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

In March, police said DNA of the man who shot two Detroit police officers matched DNA found at the scene where Rose was shot. However, police have never announced charges against the suspect, Raymond Durham, for Rose’s murder.

Ryaymond Durham
Dash camera showing the person of interest in the shooting of two Detroit police officers, identified as Raymond Durham. (Courtesy Michigan State Police – March 15, 2017)

Durham’s attorney has said her client “appears to be somewhat delusional.”

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt and Craig are all expected to take part in the 2 p.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Sgt. Collin Rose, Ferris State University
Sgt. Collin Rose is honored at Ferris State University on May 9, 2017.

Rose, a five-year veteran of the university’s police force, was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Rose, a Ferris State University alumnus, graduated from Gull Lake High School in 2006. The 29-year-old took his first job in law enforcement as an officer in the Kalamazoo County village of Richland.

