Bad news, brides-to-be: Alfred Angelo won’t fill orders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Brides-to-be who ordered their dresses from Alfred Angelo are out of luck, according to a new statement from a Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee for the shuttered company.

The trustee said after reviewing logistics and finances, it is now apparent Alfred Angelo cannot fill each and every open order.

“Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled,” the statement reads.

The company asks any customers who believe they are owed money to visit the federal bankruptcy court’s website to file a claim.

At the end of its business day on July 13, Alfred Angelo abruptly closed all of its stores nationwide, including its location at 3763 28th Street SE, near the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids. The Florida-based retailer offered no warning about its shutdown, leaving many West Michigan brides-to-be scrambling before their weddings.

Several bridal stores have stepped up to help customers impacted by the closure, including David’s Bridal, Caela Scott Bridal & Formalwear in Holland, Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment in Grand Rapids, America’s Bride in Grand Rapids, Memories Bridal & Evening Wear in downtown Kalamazoo and Becker’s Bridal in Fowler.

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee will hold a creditor meeting with Alfred Angelo representatives Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. Seating inside the West Palm Beach court is limited to 50 to 60 people. The trustee is expected to question the company on how it handled business before filing for bankruptcy July 14.

For those who cannot attend, the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee will post a transcript of it on Alfred Angelo’s website within 10 days of the creditor meeting.

Below is the entire statement the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee posted on Alfred Angelo’s website:

“The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. “Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.”

