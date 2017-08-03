BCPD: Naked woman found in fire station running from domestic dispute

Related Coverage Naked woman found on Battle Creek fire truck

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the woman found naked in a Battle Creek fire station last month may have been seeking a safe place from a domestic dispute.

The woman was found in a truck on July 19 at Battle Creek Fire Station No. 6, located at 2401 Capital Ave. SW.

In a release, the Battle Creek Police Department said the woman entered the station through an unsecured door, which has been fixed since. Police said they believe a man could have been chasing her when she entered the station, but the woman has provided little information to police in the investigation.

Police said the woman was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she entered the fire station.

At this time, the woman is not being charged with any crimes, police said.

