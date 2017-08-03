Camera containing 900 pediatric patient photos stolen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A personal camera containing photos of approximately 900 pediatric patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital clinics has been stolen from the physician it belonged to.

The camera was used by a physician to photograph the patients’ dermatological conditions at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital dermatology clinics in Grand Rapids and Lansing. It was stolen from the physician’s car on June 22, containing photos and sensitive information about the patients.

According to a Spectrum Health release, the photographs date back to mid-February 2017 and contains the patients’ names, date of birth, dates of service and medical record numbers.

However, the photos did not contain Social Security Numbers or other financial information.

Police have been notified of the situation and Spectrum Health is investigating the matter.

For questions regarding the issue, call the company at 844.689.2875 or go to http://www.helendevoschildrens.org/moreinfo.

