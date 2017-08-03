Crops looking good but farmers hopeful for rain





LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Blough brothers picked the name Blu Sky Farms for their business, but lately the sky has been a bit too blue. Rain was hard to come by for most of July.

Despite the deficit, the Bloughs say the crops at their Lowell-area farm are looking very good. One of the big reasons is due to their heavy soil, which does a good job of holding water. The Bloughs are among many farmers in the area to forgo irrigation systems because their soil holds water so well.

“It was good for us this year without any rain in July, we’ve been able to sustain our crop,” Gary Blough said.

April was the sixth wettest on record. That early moisture has launched corn stalks high and sustained some farms through the July drought.

Experts at Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Services say now is a critical growth stage for corn, and it is essential for farmers to reduce stress on the crop to keep it healthy.

“The corn could use it now, it’s putting it’s ears on now, but actually a little later is more beneficial for the soy beans,” Gary Blough said.

According to Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Services, crops need about one fourth of an inch of water a day. Most of the state came in at half an inch to 3 inches short on rain for the month of July.

The Bloughs say if they get the rain, they would love to have a bit more heat in the forecast to help move the crop along. Soy beans are harvested late and grow until there is a freeze. The month of July only featured one 90-degree day.

Outlooks for the start of August are leaning toward better chances for cooler and drier weather than normal.

