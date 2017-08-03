Double homicide suspect charged in Kzoo Co. court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of two murders in two West Michigan counties was officially charged today in Kalamazoo County.

Zachary Patten, 32, finally faced a judge Thursday, almost two weeks after the alleged crimes. He was arraigned in Kalamazoo on open murder charges and weapons charges.

He was denied bond.

Patten has already been charged in St. Joseph County.

In Kalamazoo, Patten is accused of killing 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparza. It happened at a mobile home park on July 21.

After the Kalamazoo shooting, Patten allegedly drove to his ex-wife’s home south of Three Rivers, where he shot and killed her husband, Shane Richardson.

He then turned himself in to police officers at a grocery store in South Bend, Indiana.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

