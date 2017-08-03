Ex-Greenville DPS director sentenced for health fraud

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Greenville public safety director accused of health care fraud is going to jail.

A Montcalm County judge Thursday sentenced Mark Reiss to 60 days in jail, but suspended 30 of those days, according to court officials. Reiss was also credited for the two days he already spent in jail.

Authorities say Reiss and his ex-wife Christine Reiss defrauded Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of $113,000 over 15 months. The couple divorced in August 2014, but she stayed on his city-provided insurance and used it to cover her medical care.

Reiss will serve his sentence on weekends, reporting at the Montcalm County jail from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday. He must also serve a year probation and perform 150 hours of community service as part of his punishment.

Reiss’ ex-wife was previously sentenced to 50 days in jail, which she already served while awaiting sentencing. She was also placed on probation and must complete community service.

Christine Reiss also paid $110,000 in restitution to Blue Cross Blue Shield.

