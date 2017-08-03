Find relief from your depression and anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Depression and anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans every year. For those suffering, finding relief can be difficult. Today, we’re talking about an exciting new treatment option with Nick Kolascz, a board certified Nurse Anesthetist with West Michigan Ketamine Clinics.
What is Ketamine?
Ketamine is an alternative treatment for mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Patients are given an infusion at a very low dose.
Candidates for this new treatment are those who are resistant to current medicataions for anxiety and depresssion and chronic pain.
- Would need referral from doctor or psychiatrist
- Must be administered in a clinic
- Each infusion takes about 40 minutes
West Michigan Ketamine Clinics | 2093 Health Dr SW, Suite 201, Wyoming | 616-328-5350 | wmketamineclinics.com