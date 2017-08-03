Find relief from your depression and anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Depression and anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans every year. For those suffering, finding relief can be difficult. Today, we’re talking about an exciting new treatment option with Nick Kolascz, a board certified Nurse Anesthetist with West Michigan Ketamine Clinics.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is an alternative treatment for mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Patients are given an infusion at a very low dose.

Candidates for this new treatment are those who are resistant to current medicataions for anxiety and depresssion and chronic pain.

  • Would need referral from doctor or psychiatrist
  • Must be administered in a clinic
  • Each infusion takes about 40 minutes

