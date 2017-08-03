Find relief from your depression and anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Depression and anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans every year. For those suffering, finding relief can be difficult. Today, we’re talking about an exciting new treatment option with Nick Kolascz, a board certified Nurse Anesthetist with West Michigan Ketamine Clinics.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is an alternative treatment for mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Patients are given an infusion at a very low dose.

Candidates for this new treatment are those who are resistant to current medicataions for anxiety and depresssion and chronic pain.

Would need referral from doctor or psychiatrist

Must be administered in a clinic

Each infusion takes about 40 minutes

