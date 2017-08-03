Holland house break-in suspects caught on camera

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police say a home video surveillance system caught two break-in suspects in the act.

Still images from the video taken around 3:30 a.m. on July 27 show two men talking as they allegedly work to break into a home in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

The images show one man using a cloth to cover his hands as he checks the door and window area. A few minutes later, another man with a backpack is seen placing a ladder near a window.

Holland police posted the images to their Facebook page in hopes someone will recognize the men. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Det. Amaya or call Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4356.

