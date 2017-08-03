Manhunt for robber who uses notes, not guns





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — He doesn’t use a gun or even imply he has a weapon, but the robber police believe to be Jacob Abraham Savickas could still be dangerous.

A 33-year-old Howard City native has a criminal record that until now included petty larceny, shoplifting and minor alcohol offenses. Police believe things changed on July 26 and Savickas began a robbery spree at the J & H Mobil on 44th Street near Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

The clerk was there alone when the unmasked robber came to the counter and handed her a note that she said demanded she give him all the money and included a smiley face. He never produced a weapon or implied he had one, but the clerk said she had no idea what the man was capable of and, as is the policy with all stores, she handed over the little bit of cash in the till.

The next day, the same robber allegedly hit the Admiral Gas station in Cedar Springs. Authorities say he then drove south to Indiana to rob another gas station and the Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco in South Bend. On July 28, he allegedly robbed the Beacon Credit Union in the Indiana town of Peru. Taking the weekend off and returning to Kent County, he allegedly hit the Next Door Food Store on Alpine Avenue NW near Lamorauex Drive Tuesday.

Walker police told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday afternoon that a warrant has been approved for Savickas’ arrest for an attempted robbery at the drive-thru of the McDonald’s on Alpine Avenue NW South of 3 Mile Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. He failed to get any money, but when he is caught, he will face a charge of attempted larceny from a person, a 10-year felony.

That may pale compared to the charge he could face for the alleged robbery of the Independent Bank at 3090 Plainfield Ave. NE, near I-96, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

In January 2015, court records show Savickas stole a $129 Poter-Cable round nailer from Menards on Alpine Avenue and tried to pawn it. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay restitution to Menards and to the Wyoming Meijer store where police say he also said stole some items. The Meijer allegations were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Court records note he was pawning items at a number of shops at the time.

Police said he stole a box of cigarette cartons worth $1,928 from a Citgo gas station on West River Drive in June 2015. He pleaded guilty to retail fraud and was sentenced to between one and five years in prison. He paid only $75 of a $3,126 judgement and last month absconded from parole.

Court records indicate Savickas had substance abuse problems. Files noted that he “admits to daily use of alcohol and cocaine” and “has a history of drug abuse.”

SUSPECT CONSIDERED DANGEROUS

In some of the robberies, Savickas is said to have driven off in a reckless manner, in one case grazing an employee.

“He’s demonstrated several times now that he’s not afraid to take risks as he leaves an area,” Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joel Roon said.

After the Cedar Springs holdup, Savickas fled after a deputy spotted him at a rest stop on US-131 near 12 Mile Road. He had a female passenger with him who has not been implicated in any of the crimes. Deputies ended the chase when it became too dangerous.

“There’s no question that the risks he’s taking in the flight could amount to a much more severe charge or situation,” Roon said.

Savickas is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a dark blue or possibly purple 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue 4D with Michigan license plate DNL1257. The car also has rust on the passenger door near the tire.

Bankruptcy court filings from May show that Savickas had assets totaling less than $4,500, including a 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

It’s unclear what is motivating Savickas, but police are hoping you can help.

“This is an effort on our part to involve the community in the apprehension of this person so that we can keep everybody safe,” Roon said. “We certainly need their help at this point.”

If you see Savickas, you should not approach him. Instead, call 911, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

