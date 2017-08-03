New WMU coach Lester holds first fall practice





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan’s football program held its first fall practice of the season Thursday morning. It was also the first fall practice under first-year head coach Tim Lester.

“Spring (practice) is different because you aren’t building up to anything,” Lester, who played for WMU when he was in college, said. “Walking out here with these guys today, it was an exciting feeling. When you have a chance to coach for a place that you love … it’s a special feeling.”

He said his team was looking good, but there was room for improvement.

“In between the whistles was really good,” he said. “On and off the sideline — good, not great. Transitions were good, not great. It’s just about getting the little things cleaned up. That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on is our culture and all the little things we do well.”

The Broncos will have a new face under center this season as quarterback Jon Wassink takes over for Zach Terrell, who graduated. Wassink, a standout at Grand Rapids South Christian in high school, will have an experienced group of running backs returning who should help his transition early.

“The practices are very fast-paced and we move along,” Wassink said of Lester’s coaching style. “Coach Lester has done a very good job of working with us and what we know. He’s meshed what he knows best with what we did the last years and meshed those great things together.”

The Broncos are coming off their best season in school history, having gone 13-0 before earning their first invitation to the Cotton Bowl, which they lost to the Wisconsin Badgers.

They open this season in Los Angeles against USC on Sept. 2.

