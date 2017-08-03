Newaygo boy in critical condition after dog attack

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old Newaygo boy is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs near his home.

Rose Bates, the victim’s mother, said someone came up her driveway to tell her about the incident.

“A black truck came in our driveway and asked me if I had a son named Devin,” Rose said. “I said yeah it’s my boy. It’s my 12-year-old. He’s like well he’s down at the end of the road, he was viciously mauled by two dogs.”

It was a horrendous attack that left Devin Bates with gashes in his legs, arms and neck.

The holes in his neck were three to five inches deep.

Rose says he underwent two five-hour surgeries — one to repair the injuries to his neck and face as well as his ear which had to be reconstructed with plastic surgery. The other surgery involved moving a main artery from his left to right leg to repair it.

He’s currently connected to a breathing tube, which his parents say is expected to be removed Thursday. He could be in the hospital another week as his wounds heal.

His parents say the dogs broke free of cables they were attached to as Devin rode his bike down the road.

“That’s my kid. He’s up there because somebody didn’t take care of their dogs. It’s not right,” Matthew Bates said.

It’s unclear whether the Saint Bernard and Lab mixes were put down.

