WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3,000 people in the Wyoming area have been left without power Thursday morning.

The outage was first reported around 7:51 a.m., affecting people from Burton Street to 36th Street SW near US-131, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Crews have been assigned to the area and power is estimated to be restored at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the outage, check back with woodtv.com or visit the Consumers Energy outage map.

