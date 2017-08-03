Picnic Pops Still On Rain or Shine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Symphony’s D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops is still on tonight at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Picnic Pops Concerts are on rain or shine. The Symphony only cancels if Lightning appears in the sky prior to the 8 p.m. start time.

According to the Grand Rapids Symphony’s website:

Tonight’s performance with the Grand Rapids Symphony will be performed rain or shine. Concerts are deemed complete if performed up to intermission. If the concert is canceled due to weather prior to intermission, retain your ticket or ticket stub. You are welcome to use your ticket at the Saturday, August 5 concert featuring Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan. If you are unable to join us on Saturday you may use the value of your ticket toward the purchase of a ticket to a Grand Rapids Symphony concert between September 15, 2017 and May 19, 2018.”

Tonight’s performance will feature the GR Symphony’s new music director Marcelo Lehninger. The theme of the night is “Classical Fireworks” and will feature classic’s from Copland’s Hoedown, finale from Dvorak’s New World Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and it will end the night with fireworks!

Get your tickets at the door on online at the GRSymphony.org

