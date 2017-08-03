Police reports describe 1 of Lockhart’s 4 arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police reports show that one of the times a Portage man named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance was arrested, he was ignoring the conditions of a restricted driver’s license.

Authorities say Christopher Lockhart violated his bond in an case unrelated to his wife’s disappearance when he was caught driving with alcohol in his system.

Police reports that 24 Hour News 8 obtained Thursday through the Freedom of Information Act describe what happened July 17 when a Portage officer stopped Lockhart for speeding and impeding traffic. According to the reports, the officer said he suspected Lockhart was trying to elude or evade him before the traffic stop.

The officer said he could smell what he described as “intoxicants” on Lockhart. Lockhart twice denied having had anything to drink.

In February, Lockhart pleaded guilty to a separate operating while intoxicated case. That meant that on July 17, he was driving on a restricted license that only allows him to drive to and from work. Lockhart told the officer he was coming from his job at Pfizer. Officers later discovered Lockhart hasn’t worked at Pfizer since sometime in May as that he has on some type of leave.

Lockhart was arrested four times in July. The first time was for allegedly cutting his neighbor’s cable and air conditioning lines. Twice — on July 17 and again on July 21 — he was arrested for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond. The final time was for allegedly tampering with the electronic tether he had been ordered to wear — and authorities say he was carrying cash and his passport at the time of the most recent arrest Monday morning.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He has not been charged in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Theresa Huyge Lockhart, though he is the main person of interest. Police have said the case could become a homicide investigation.

Theresa Lockhart, a 44-year-old teacher, was last seen on May 18 and was reported missing two days later by her employer. Three weeks later, investigators spent 29 hours searching the Lockarts’ Portage home.

Christopher Lockhart told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone on June 3 that he was not involved the disappearance of his wife.

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

