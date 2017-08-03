Rock the Runway: a local night of fun and fashion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – When we want to look our best, we know it’s important to pay attention to the details! For example… that extra stitching you find on fabric, a dress that’s in a unique color, or clothes that are comfortable, and fit well. Those are the things make all the difference.

There’s one place we like to shop, where you can always find clothing with those special touches… Dutton General Store!

Dutton General Store is a little jewel, and it’s sister store Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique is unique as well! In fact, there’s a big tent sale happening at Myrtle Mae’s next week – their biggest sale of the year, Wednesday, August 9th, through Saturday the 12th.

The stores also hold a signature event every year called “Rock the Runway”, a preview of all their 2017 Fall and Winter fashions. This year, it’s being held at Thornapple Pointe Counrty Club on Thursday, September 28!

Make sure to get your tickets right away, for an evening of fun and fashion. The event is known to sell out!

Call to reserve your seat: 616-698-7283 or 616-698-5060 | Tickets: $30

