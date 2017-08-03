Severe weather warning issued in Allegan, Kent, Ottawa counties

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Allegan, Ottawa and Kent counties by the National Weather Service until 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles from South Haven, moving northeast at 20 mph. There is a potential for golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Those affected by the storm can expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles. The National Weather Service advises to seek shelter in a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

