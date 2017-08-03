State Games pickleball champ is former Wimbledon competitor

Related Coverage 12,000 competing in State Games of America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At age 75, Alice Tym has been playing pickleball for five years.

She has a pretty simple answer when asked why:

“When you get to be a little old lady, you can sit at home and watch TV and talk about your bowels, or you can come out and play pickleball with everybody else,” Tym said.

She does the latter.

When the Chattanooga, Tenn. resident was younger, she played tennis — and not just recreationally. She was ranked as high as 13th in the world and played at Wimbledon five times in the 1960s.

“You know they pick you up at your hotel in a Rolls-Royce. They carry you to the gate, and they give you strawberries and crème,” she recalled.

Now her game is pickleball. This week, she’s competing at the State Games of America in Grand Rapids.

“It’s fun to hit a ball,” she told 24 Hour News 8. “It’s fun to make shots and do things with the ball. You can change the pace. You can change the direction. You can change the height.”

You can also win a gold medal, which Tym and her teammate Betty Marino did Thursday in the 75-year-old division.

“The medals are really nice,” Tym said. “It’s lovely being here in Michigan and it’s super fun.”

