W. MI veteran dies days after final wish granted

Bikers and veterans come out strong for dying 'brother'

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vietnam veteran whose final wish was granted by a group of motorcyclists has died of lung cancer.

Wayne Whisler, 66, was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren as he passed away peacefully Thursday morning. His body was draped with the American flag as he was taken away from Hillcrest Nursing Home in North Muskegon.

The Army veteran’s death came less than a week after the community came together in Muskegon to grant his dying wish — one last ride on a motorcycle with fellow riders and veterans.

Whisler’s stepson came up with the idea after his father told him he regretted never taking a cross-country trip with his wife of 23 years. Whisler said the next best thing would be a ride with some biker buddies.

The staff at the Hillcrest Nursing Home put out the word and then more bikers and veterans than they could have ever imagined came out to pay tribute to Whisler.

Funeral services for Whisler are pending. They are being handled by Shoreline Memorial.

