Aging on our own terms: AARP flash mob goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – AARP is on a mission to spread the word that you can age on your own terms… and that means showing people what it looks like to age well! Jennifer Munoz came in studio to tell us more.

AARP produced a fabulous Flash Mob and it went live today (on its way to going viral). This is what it looks like to age well. Check out the talent of adults 50+ who are living life to the fullest, and be sure to share this with others so we can spark a conversation about “Disrupt Aging” and reframe what it means to get older.

Here’s the link:

https://business.facebook.com/aarp.michigan/videos/1795258873835847/

