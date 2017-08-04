E. coli sparks boil water advisory for Belding residents

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County health officials are urging Belding residents to boil their water, after E. coli bacteria was discovered in the water supply.

The city announced the boil water advisory Friday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the contamination, but the city said rainwater run-off, water main breaks and water treatment process failures are common causes.

The health department says all city residents should boil their water for at least a minute before use to kill the bacteria. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until futher notice.

The city says it will inform residents when water tests come back clear and the boil water advisory is lifted. For more information, contact the public works department at 616.794.1340.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

