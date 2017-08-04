Calhoun Co. officers deliver baby during rare call

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) –- A pair of Albion officers took a rare emergency call Friday for a baby that couldn’t wait to make its debut.

Public safety officers Dan Riley and Kyle Wilson were called to the 900 block of Boyd Drive around 7 a.m. There, they found a woman in labor who was about to have a baby.

Within minutes of arriving, the officers delivered a healthy baby girl, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety Facebook page. Shortly thereafter, an ambulance took over care for the mom and her newborn.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says the last time two of its officers delivered a baby on their own was in 2001. Police Chief Scott Kipp helped Officer Todd Jeschke deliver the newborn on Williams Street at almost the exact same time as Friday’s birth.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

