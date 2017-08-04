Child, woman hit while riding bike in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a 3-year-old girl were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while riding their bike Thursday.

It happened near the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a driver was turning onto Baldwin Street when she hit a bike with a bike buggy attached carrying 3-year-old Layla Navitskas.

Layla and the woman riding the bike were taken to the hospital — and both of them are expected to be OK, deputies say.

