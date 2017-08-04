Former GR police chiefs reflect on changes for force

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- Two former Grand Rapids police chiefs Friday visited the children’s camp they fought to keep open.

Former Grand Rapids police chiefs Kevin Belk and Harry Dolan toured Camp O’Malley in Bowne Township to see the results of revitalization efforts that started a decade ago.

The visit highlighted perhaps one of the most rewarding parts of the job for the Grand Rapids Police Department, as officers and K-9s met with underprivileged children at the camp. It’s certainly one of the most important: police officers connecting with the community.

Both men understand how critical police-community relations are. They also see how much it’s changed since they were in charge. Officers didn’t carry body cameras when they were chief, and now they do.

The city commission has also agreed to spend more than $15,000 to buy 19 additional cameras for the department’s Special Response Team.

“Technology changes, but the core job of a police officer isn’t any different than what it was in the 40s, 50s, 70s and right up into 2017,” said Belk.

But in a city of nearly 200,000 people, the police chief has to answer to community concerns, and there have been enough recently for city leaders to step in.

In July, city commissioners approved spending about $180,000 dollars to hire an outside firm to essentially assess how GRPD does its job.

“The scrutiny comes. There’s the three percent of people (who feel like) ‘I don’t care how many cameras you put on people, I don’t care what you do. You’re not going to make happy.’ Cameras are fine- put them on officers, put them in cars. You’re going to get great evidentiary value, but you’re not going to make people happy that were not happy when they asked for certain things,” said Dolan.

“They’ve got to work together and I think that’s what we’ve seen. There’s always going to be a bump along the way, but I don’t think really that things have changed fundamentally. The job of the police officer is still the same: getting out there and interacting with the community,” said Belk.

Earlier in the day, officers from Grand Rapids and around Kent County teamed up with juvenile offenders for the annual Cops Fore Kids golf outing.

This was the 20th year for the event, which is aimed at building better relationships with troubled kids.

All of the youth offenders who took part are on probation. Some return year after year until they’re too old to take part.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

