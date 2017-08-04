Good Samaritans rescue boy from water, perform CPR

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A four-year-old child is fighting for his life after being found floating and unresponsive in the water at Warren Dunes State Park.

Good Samaritans pulled Matthew Ramirez of Palatine, Illinois, out of the water and began performing CPR until emergency responders arrived on scene, police said.

In a release, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the state park around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday on a call of a possible drowning. The boy was immediately taken to Lakeland Hospital in Saint Joseph, and then airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, police said.

According to the release, he is in critical condition at Bronson Hospital.

Police said the child was visiting Warren Dunes State Park with several family members and multiple children were playing in the water. It appears the family members believed the child exited the water until he was discovered by the bystanders, police said.

