Immigration and customs officers arrest 33 in W. MI

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers say they arrested 33 people in West Michigan this week during an operation targeting illegal immigrants and others who have violated immigration laws.

ICE said those arrested included 22 people from Mexico, seven people from Guatemala, three people from El Salvador, and one person from Liberia. The majority of those arrested were men – 28 in total.

ICE said the operation targeted “public safety threats.” The agency said it arrested a 22-year-old Mexican woman in Wyoming who was previously convicted of fourth-degree child abuse, child neglect and operating without a license, and a 37-year-old Liberian man previously convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, who had been ordered to be deported in 2011.

The agency said nearly 80 percent of the people arrested during the four-day operation had prior criminal convictions, including:

Criminal sexual conduct

Fourth-degree child abuse

Child neglect

Domestic violence

Larceny

Providing false identity to law enforcement

Attempted identity theft

Destruction of property

Driving under the influence

Possessing open intoxicants

Contempt of court

Some of those who were arrested will face federal charges for re-entering the United States after they were deported, which is a 20-year felony. Others will be deported, according to ICE.

