Judge grants delay in Jeffrey Willis trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial for suspected serial killer Jeffrey Willis in the 2014 slaying of Rebekah Bletsch has been delayed again.

The trial was expected to start Sept. 12, but it has now been pushed back to Oct. 16, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson. His defense team asked for the delay in the case, which a judge granted Friday.

The move comes one week after Willis’ defense attorney was hired by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Willis is also awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Jessica Heeringa, whose body has not been found. No date has been set in that case.

He is also accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in April 2016.

