KCAS Pets of the Week: Havarti and Kipper





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- If you’re looking for a four-legged friend that will steal your heart, look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

First is Havarti. She’s a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix with a cheesy smile to fit her name. Workers say although Havarti came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, she’s is a playful goofball who loves to give kisses.

Havarti would fair best in a home where she’s the only pet, and with an owner who will help her with lose leash training.

Next is Kipper. Shelter workers believe he’s about 4 years old and may be a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix.

Kipper came to the shelter as a stray, but pretty much loves everyone he meets. His tail is constantly wagging, and he’s a fan of wet weather.

Kipper is a great dog for walking on a leash, according to shelter workers.

If you’re interested in adopting Havarti, Kipper or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

