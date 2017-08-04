KCAS Pets of the Week: Havarti and Kipper

Left to right: Havarti and Kipper, who were available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Aug. 5, 2017. (Green Dog Photography)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- If you’re looking for a four-legged friend that will steal your heart, look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

Havarti, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Aug, 4, 2017. (Green Dog Photography)

First is Havarti. She’s a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix with a cheesy smile to fit her name. Workers say although Havarti came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, she’s is a playful goofball who loves to give kisses.

Havarti would fair best in a home where she’s the only pet, and with an owner who will help her with lose leash training.

Kipper, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Aug, 4, 2017.

Next is Kipper. Shelter workers believe he’s about 4 years old and may be a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix.

Kipper came to the shelter as a stray, but pretty much loves everyone he meets. His tail is constantly wagging, and he’s a fan of wet weather.

Kipper is a great dog for walking on a leash, according to shelter workers.

If you’re interested in adopting Havarti, Kipper or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

