Kent County Youth Fair: new attractions and returning favorites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a favorite of many in and around the Lowell Area… It’s the Kent County Youth Fair and it kicks off Monday. We have the fair president Jon in studio with us along with some young ladies who are part of the Royal Court.

This year’s fair running August 7 – 12 at the fairgrounds in Lowell.

All entertainment is free, excluding carnival rides.

Parking pass is just $6 a day and $18 for the week.

Families can expect racing pigs, a ninja obstacle course, a talent show, Reading for Rides & book exchange, dueling pianos, and other free entertainment every night.

Make sure to check out the Ag Adventure Barn that’s now bigger than ever – including their new Fair Trade program where you can earn and exchange trading cards with friends for cool prizes.

Also, the children’s barnyard is back again this year!

A complete schedule of events can be found at www.kcyf.org .

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

