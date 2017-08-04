Missing endangered advisory issued for Lansing baby

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Lansing police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing infant who may be in danger.

Officers are looking for 4-month-old Amiracle Estes, who was last seen with her mother, 27-year-old Shontil Sheere Estes on Malibu Drive, just east of Waverly Road near Mount Hope and Holmes in Lansing.

Officers believe the infant is still with her mother.

Police tell our Nexstar sister station WLNS that Shontil has made threats to hurt Amiracle and herself.

Shontil is wanted on several warrants out of Lansing, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about where Amiracle or Shontil may be is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600.

