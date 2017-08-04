Mural shows faces of ‘neighborhood in progress’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The flags hanging on lamp posts in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood say it clearly: It’s a “neighborhood in progress.”

Photographer Fran Dwight has lived there for years and said her fellow residents didn’t like the kind of reputation their home had.

“Adult book stores, topless joints, prostitution,” she listed. “And it kept everyone away from the neighborhood.”

Residents worked for years to get those things out of Edison. Now that they’re gone, something new is emerging.

“I just think there’s a lot of pride here,” Dwight said. “People are happy that this is happening and they’re starting to come out again instead of staying in their homes.”

What’s happening is big — as tall as the buildings and as full of life as the people who live there. Dwight collaborated with Anna Roeder to create a large mural, papering residents’ portraits in windows and on the sides of buildings.

“Everyone I’ve spoken with says it makes them smile,” Dwight said.

In November, Roeder accepted an AmeriCorps assignment to install the art. It’s Kalamazoo’s submission to a worldwide venture called the Inside Out Project.

“This project has been an amazing demonstration of the power of art,” Roeder said.

Everyone on the wall, from young to old, is from Edison.

“They come into my work all the time and say, ‘I saw you on the wall!'” Steve Dupuie, who has lived in Edison for 10 years, said.

He said the portraits are a wonderful representation of his neighbors.

“I picked this neighborhood because I love it. I love the diversity here, I love all of the different viewpoints and the color. It’s exciting and a vibrant time right now,” Dupuie said.

The piece has been grabbing attention, prompting people stop by to have their picture taken. It has started conversations and brought people together.

“It’s taken me outside my comfort zone. I’m an introvert I would just as soon stay in the house and not speak to anyone and this has changed all that,” Dwight said.

—–

Online:

Inside Out Project



Art Hop



Fran Dwight Photography/Inside Out Project Documentary in pictures



Edison Neighborhood

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

