National tennis championship begins in Kalamazoo





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 75th year in a row, the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Championship is being held in Kalamazoo.

The 10-day event started Friday at Kalamazoo College and will continue through Aug. 13.

“I mean, everyone knows it’s the best tournament of the year,” USTA Competitor Harry Cacciatore said. “They put on a great tournament, all the referees, the officials, volunteers, everyone. There’s ball boys. It’s just a special feeling to play in this tournament.”

The 18-year-old champion of the event will receive an automatic bid to the main draw of the U.S. Open Tournament.

On Saturday night, tennis great Andy Roddick will make an appearance in an exhibition match. Roddick played in the tournament in 1997-98.

Tickets for the exhibition match have been suspended due to a high demand.

