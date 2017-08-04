Photos: Pictured Rocks sunset cruise

By Published:
There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

MUNISING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is a favorite vacation spot for many Michiganders who reside in the Lower Peninsula. Below, check out photos from a sunset cruise along Pictured Rocks on Lake Superior near Munising, Mich.

Pictured Rocks sunset cruise