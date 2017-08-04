Photos: Pictured Rocks sunset cruise

MUNISING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is a favorite vacation spot for many Michiganders who reside in the Lower Peninsula. Below, check out photos from a sunset cruise along Pictured Rocks on Lake Superior near Munising, Mich.
Pictured Rocks sunset cruise
Pictured Rocks sunset cruise x
Latest Galleries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters