Photos: Pictured Rocks sunset cruise

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)

There’s nothing more beautiful than a calm night on a sunset cruise at Pictured Rocks in Munising, Mich. along the shores of Lake Superior. (Michael Buck/WoodTV8)