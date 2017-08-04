Police searching for stolen pregnant cow

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a pregnant cow that was stolen from a pasture in Flowerfield Township.

According to a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office release, the cow was taken from its pasture in the 11000 block of Floating Bridge Road around July 10. The Angus/Herford mix cow was due in July, police said.

Police said that due to the size of the animal, proper equipment would be necessary to move it.

If anyone has information on the stolen animal, contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269.467.9045 or central dispatch at 269.467.4195.

