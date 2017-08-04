Quality flooring, great prices, and exceptional service at Johnson’s Carpet One

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve been thinking about making changes to your home, refurbishing your floors may be easier than you think.

Whether your home is contemporary or traditional, Johnson’s Carpet One provides quality flooring, great prices and exceptional service from start to finish.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Johnson’s Carpet One can help you find the flooring that best fits your lifestyle and budget. Whether you’re looking for carpeting, ceramic tiles, or the natural beauty of hardwood floors – there’s a wide variety of designs to choose from.

Piece of mind is always important when protecting your investment – and Johnson’s carpet one offers a wide variety of warranties to protect your floors year after year.

Now through August 18th, Johnson’s Carpet One is offering a great special on all US Core-Tec flooring. This deal is for in-store offers and won’t last long.

BONUS: 20% off is the sale – and extra 5% off if you mention eightWest

For more information: http://www.johnsoncarpetonegrandville.com/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

